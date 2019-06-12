Speaker reviews functioning of Tourism Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: In a meeting, J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker, Dr Nirmal Singh today reviewed the functioning of Tourism Department in Batote and Patnitop areas.

During the meeting, the Speaker listened grievances and suggestions by Sarpanches, Councillors and general public regarding various issues of Tourism Department, specifically Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) and development of the entire area as a tourist hub.

Singh said that PDA should come up with comprehensive plan regarding various steps to be initiated along with the cost so that the matter is taken up at the highest level regarding issues like permissions for construction, setting up of small kiosks, providing horse riding facilities and other economic activities in the area.

He further said that PDA along with Forest Department and locals should devise a mechanism so that entire process is expedited without damaging natural beauty of the area.

The Speaker assured that he will talk with higher ups for enhancing budget of PDA so that development work could be undertaken and the tourist destinations could be made more attractive.

He also said that Water Sports facilities should be started at Baghliar Dam.