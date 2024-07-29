SP South reviews security scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 29: Continuing unwavering efforts to bridge the gap between police & public, Jammu Police facilitated held a meeting at Phallain Mandal.

The meeting was chaired by SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma, accompanied by SHO Satwari and IC PP Phallian Mandal. The meeting was attended by Civil Society members and respectables of the area. During the meeting, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.

While speaking on the occasion, the SP City South ensured locals that exiting VDG groups will be strengthened. As per Government policy, VDG’s old weaponary will be replaced with new automatic weaponary and new VDGs will be created as per requirement. It was reiterated that in view of current security scenario any suspicious movement witnessed in the area should be brought into the notice of local police.

The participants were stressed to co-operate with police in maintaining law and order in the area and in identification of anti-national elements who try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere. The SP City South stressed locals to carryout ‘Prabhat Feri’ in villages so that suspicious movement can be monitored to which the locals voluntarily agreed.