SCERT celebrates Shiksha Saptah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: SCERT Jammu Division celebrated Shiksha Saptah 2024 with enthusiasm and zeal to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by organizing a week-long Shiksha Saptah as directed by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India w.e.f July 22 to 28th July 2024 under the guidance of Joint Director Prof. Dr. Sindhu Kapoor.

The events showcased the policy’s transformative impact on education and reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to quality learning. Seven days programmes were held on the various given themes like TLM Day, FLN Day, Sports Day, Cultural Day, Skilling and Digital Initiatives Day, Eco Clubs for Mission Life day and community Involvement Day. These week-long programmes were organised by Dr Sanjeevani Sharma, Nodal officer Shiksha Saptah.

10 DNOs were nominated by the DIETs for the successful celebration of Shiksha Saptah. As per the report of DIETs and DNOs, a total of around 2 lakh students, 5000 schools, 15000 teachers and 3500 community members participated in Shiksha Saptah .This week-long programme provided a platform for students, teachers, parents, and the community to engage in educational discourse, share best practices and explore innovative Teaching Methodologies.

The week-long program culminated with the distribution of certificates to all those who contributed to the successful implementation of Shiksha Saptah by the Joint director, Prof. Dr Sindhu Kapoor at SCERT Jammu. The vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Sanjeevani, Head of ECCE.