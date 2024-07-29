Album of devotional song released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: During a function here today at Writers Club, BJP J&K UT co-Convenor Sanskriti, Art and Culture Cell, Sahil Mahajan released an album of devotional song ‘Bawe Wali Maa Pagat Matha Takdai’.

Ramesh Jogi, Munish Punjabi, V. Kaith, Singer, Master Manish and Rohit Gupta were also present on the occasion and the programme was organized by Singer, Vijay Malhotra.

The song ‘Bawe Wali Maa Pagat Matha Takdai’ was sung by Nidhi Singh and music was given by V. Kaith.

Video was prepared by Sonu Tenja, Lyrics by Nidhi Singh, Producer was Vijay Malhotra and the album was released on YouTube Singer Vijay Malhotra Music Channel simultaneously.

Speaking on the occasion Sahil Mahajan lauded the young talent of J&K in bringing out melodious devotional albums.

He said that Bawe Wali Mata is revered by one and all in the whole region of Jammu.