Hardcore criminal detained under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 29: A hardcore criminal has been detained under Public Safety Act in Rajouri district.

A official spokesman said that for his repeated involvement in unlawful activities posing threat for peace and order, the Rajouri police detained a man under PSA. A team of police led by SHO Rajouri Inspector Aejaz Ahmed Wani detained the accused who has been lodged in Rajouri District Jail.

The detention order was issued by the District Magistrate Rajouri, on the basis of a detailed report submitted by District Police chief Rajouri. Accused Mohd Aslam alias Qari, son of Ali Mohd, is a resident of village Khoriwali, Tehsil Darhal but presently putting up at Argi, Dalhori in district Rajouri.

The accused was earlier booked in a case FIR No. 23/2012 of Police Station Thanamandi U/S 13, 17 UAPA besides under preventive action 107/110 CrPC as well. Despite being booked and put out of circulation for his inimical acts, the accused was still not mending his ways and was continuously involved in unlawful acts. Over this, a detention dossier was prepared by District Police and further submitted before the competent authority, which issued an order for his detention.