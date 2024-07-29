Burglary case solved, stolen property worth Rs 1.5 l recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: With the arrest of two individuals, one of them a Myanmar national, Police in Jammu’s Bathindi area claimed today they have solved a burglary case and recovered stolen property worth Rs 1, 50, 000.

A police official said that on July 12, 2024, a written complaint was received at Police Post Bathindi wherein the complainant Dr Aniza Waseem wife of late Waseem Akbar Sofi of Chirag Colony, Bathindi, Jammu, alleged theft of several valuable items, including precious utensils of copper, silver and water taps, from her residence in the month of June.

On this, he said, a case FIR number 157/2024 Under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort with the investigation of the case entrusted to Head Constable Rubina Bano of Police Post Bathindi.

During the course of investigation on July 25, 2024, the police official said a team headed by SHO Bahu Fort Inspector Vijay Sharma assisted by incharge Police Post Bathindi SI Shakil Ahmed and IO Rubina Bano under the supervision of SDPO City East Jammu and overall supervision of SP City South Jammu recovered all the stolen items upon the disclosure of two accused identified as Rohit Patel of Madhya Pradesh at present Sector number 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu and Noor Mohammad of Myanmar at present Bathindi Morh, Jammu.