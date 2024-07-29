Mishriwala residents protest against Smart Meters, high electricity bills

*BJP lacks feelings for common man: Uday

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The residents of Mishriwala area staged a protest against the installation of Smart Meters and the rising electricity bills, targeting the policies of the BJP Government.

The protest took place at Mishriwala town, which falls under Jammu North Assembly constituency. Uday Bhanu Chib, general secretary of Indian Youth Congress was leading the protest to voice the concerns of people.

The protesters gathered in the morning, holding placards and raising slogans against the installation of Smart Meters, which they claim have led to exorbitant electricity bills. The residents expressed their frustration and anger, accusing the BJP Government of neglecting the common man’s plight and prioritizing profit over people’s welfare.

Uday Chib, talking to reporters, emphasized the burden that high electricity bills have placed on the residents. In his statement, he said, “The introduction of Smart Meters has been nothing short of a nightmare for the people of Mishriwala Panchayat. These devices, instead of ensuring accurate billing and reducing costs, have only escalated the financial stress on households. The BJP Government must understand that their policies are affecting the daily lives of ordinary citizens. It is unacceptable that families are forced to choose between basic necessities and paying inflated electricity bills,” he added.

Chib highlighted the broader implications of the BJP’s policies, accusing the Government of being indifferent to the struggles of the common people. He urged the authorities to take immediate action to address the issues raised by the residents and reconsider the implementation of smart meters.

“We demand an immediate rollback on the Smart Meter project and a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the inflated bills. The Government must work towards solutions that are fair and sustainable, rather than imposing financial burdens on the people,” Chib added.

The demonstration concluded with a strong message to the government, calling for urgent redressal of the grievances. Sunny Jatt, Kulwant Manhas, Vikram, Harpreet and many other locals were present at the protest venue.