31 injured in Akhnoor road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Thirty one people, including five school going students, suffered injuries when an overloaded minibus overturned due to high speed in Akhnoor area here today.

A police official said that the speeding vehicle (JK02DW-7601) was on its way to Akhnoor from Payan, Maira Mandrian, when it turned turtle near Khuga Village on the Sunderbani road, resulting in injuries to 31 passengers.

He said after preliminary treatment at Sub-District Hospital, 12 of the seriously injured passengers were further referred to Government Medical College Jammu for advanced treatment.

“Among the injured were five students who were on their way to study at the Higher Secondary School in Akhnoor,” said the police official.

Police identified the severely injured passengers as Sunil Sharma (23) from Nore, Maira Mandriyan, Rupanshi Sharma (16) from Nore, Maira Mandriyan, Nek Ram (50) from Keri, Maira Mandriyan, Kunj Lal (70) from Nore, Maira Mandriyan, Leela Devi (48) from Nore, Maira Mandriyan, Hem Raj (60) from Barui, Maira Mandriyan, Meenakshi from Maira, Vikky Sharma (39) from Goshan, Maira Mandriyan, Mela Ram (44) from Barui, Maira Mandriyan, Uplaksh Sharma (17) from Parsoti, Sanghani, Brij Lal (60) from Nore, Maira Mandriyan, and Kanchan Sharma (25) from Nore, Maira Mandriyan.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle is reported to have fled the scene.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and started further investigation into the matter.