Soz demands release of mainstream leaders especially Mehbooba

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: It would be well advised to release Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba who has been incarcerated illegally, said the former union minister Soz in a statement.

Soz, who claimed to have been released only recently after remaining under house detention since March 5,2019 when centre abrogated special status of erstwhile state, said Union Territory (UT) administration cannot convince anybody in the system that there was any justification for jailing dozens of mainstream leaders for no fault of theirs.

” It is a shame on the Administration that Mehbooba Mufti happens to be in jail, unconstitutionally”, he said. Soz said the administration should think that the incarceration against the Kashmir mainstream leadership has earned it nothing except infamy and rebuke.

At least, the Indian sub-continent knows that the incarceration of Kashmir mainstream leaders took place against no tangible reasons and it is only a revengeful attitude, he said adding it is unfortunate that Mehbooba Mufti is in jail, at her residence, under verbal instructions from the authorities.

There is no doubt that the action on behalf of the State Administration is illegal and unconstitutional, he said and urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to release Mehbooba Mufti with an apology to her for her incarceration.