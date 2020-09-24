GMC Rajouri gets permission to admit 2nd batch of 100 MBBS students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: In a major development, Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri has got Central’s Government nod for admission of 2nd batch of 100 MBBS students for the academic year 2020-21.

“I am directed to convey the approval of Board of Governors in supersession of Medical Council of India for renewal of permission for admission of 2nd batch of 100 MBBS students at Government Medical College, Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir u/s 10A of the IMC Act, 1956 for the academic Year 2020-2021,” said Dr R K Vats, Secretary General, Board of Governors, Medical Council of India, in a communiqué to Principal, GMC Rajouri, Dr Kuldeep Singh.

Dr Vats said that the Board of Governors has granted approval after consideration of the compliance submitted by the college authorities vide letter dated 29.08.2020 in respect of deficiencies pointed out in the Assessment Report (12th & 13th December, 2019) along with the summary/observations of the member of the Undergraduate Expert Group appointed by the Board of Governors and an undertaking of the Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir dated 16.09.2020.

“The permission is valid for one year and for admitting only one batch of 100 students during the academic year 2020-2021. The next batch of students in MBBS course will be admitted in the college only after permission of Board of Governors in supersession of the MCI for renewal/recognition,” he said in the communiqué.

Speaking to Excelsior, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, J&K, Atal Dulloo said, “It is a big achievement as securing renewal of permission for a new college remains a big challenge, particularly in a UT like J&K.”

He said all the four new medical colleges GMC Rajouri, GMC Kathua, GMC Anantnag and GMC Baramulla had applied for renewal of permission but GMC Rajouri has become first among them which has secured permission to admit 2nd batch of 100 MBBS students.

“It was never easy as the Letter of Permissions (LoPs) to start first batch of 100 MBBS students on make shift basis in these colleges were issued only after the respective college authorities completed minimum requirements for the same and assured the MCI inspection teams to complete the shortcomings before admission of 2nd batch,” the FC said.

Dulloo said that due to Corona Pandemic and resultant lockdown and restrictions, the construction work of the buildings of these colleges was badly affected and the sword of non-renewal of permission was looming large on these medical colleges but we managed to convince the inspection teams that all infrastructure related work will be completed soon.

“After GMC Rajouri, now we are hoping to get renewal of permission for remaining three medical colleges and LoP for GMC Doda within a few days,” the FC added.