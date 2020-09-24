One killed, 7 injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 24: One labourer lost his life while seven others including three soldiers were injured today in a road traffic accident in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

An official said that the accident took place near Bari Baihka post noon. The place is said to be at least 25 kilometres away from the main town of Kupwara.

One person who has been identified as Daulat Hussain son of Amirdeen of Marsari lost his life while seven other persons including three soldiers and four labourers were also injured.

The injured soldiers were identified as Subedar N S Nimbalkar, Havaldar Hav-S P Sanap and Sepoy Sule Chandrakant of 216 Med. Regiment.

The injured soldiers were swiftly shifted to Military Hospital Drugmulla.

Other injured have been identified as Naveed Ahmad Khan, Javaid Ahmad Khan, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan of Marsari Chowkibal, Irshad Ahmad Katariya of Tumina.

They were shifted to Sub District Hospital Kralpora for treatment where they were referred to District Hospital Handwara for further treatment.

After the incident, the police have registered a case (FIR no.96/2020) under section 304A, 279 and 337 IPC.