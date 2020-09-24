HC directives on preventing floods in valley

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: High Court directed the authorities to inform it about the steps and measures taken to save and prevent the city in the event devastating floods like 2014 occur in future.

Taking suo-moto cognizance, division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta directed the authorities to submit an action taken report informing the court as to what kind of immediate measures, short term measures and long term measures taken in case floods like 2014 occur again.

Authorities have filed a status report last year by placing these measures on record. However, the Court said it is necessary to have a review of the steps taken after filing of the said report and directed for filing of ATR with regard to all the three categories of measures.

Commissioner Secretary I&FC and Chief Engineer I&FC are the officials who have to inform the court on this aspect. Court on the authenticity of the news reports made it clear that if these reports are true then Government take the steps of making policy and make the same public.

The previous reports show that the Government does not even have any action plan even with regard to measures which are necessary to prevent the flooding of the nature which occurred in the year 2014 as the records suggest that there may be encroachments in the pre-existing water ways which would require to be removed so as to ensure no floods take place so that the life and property of the citizens are saved.