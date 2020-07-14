Sopore residents without drinking water, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 14: Residents of Warpora Sopore and those from adjoining areas in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today staged a protest against the Jal Shakti Department over the shortage of drinking water in the the area from last several months.

The residents took to the streets and blocked the road, demanding that the issue of water shortage that they are facing should be addressed without any further delay.

As a part of the protest, the residents blocked Sopore-Bandipora road and did not allow the vehicles to pass

The residents said that the people of the area were facing hardships in the summer heat as taps in the area are running dry.

“We are facing an acute shortage of drinking water in the area, while the concerned department is not paying any heed towards the problem; our women and elders are suffering every day for want to drinking water,” a resident said.

The protesters while shouting anti-Government slogans said the Jal Shakti department was least bothered despite being approached many times regarding the issue.

The people said that the officials of the Jal Shakti Department are telling them that the main cause of water shortage in the area was the fluctuation in electricity.

When Excelsior tried to bring the issue into the notice of the Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Sopore, the concerned official did not respond to repeated calls.