SaMaPa Digital Baithak features Violin, Odissi dance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14; Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts (SaMaPa) featured Odissi dance recital by Vrinda Chadha and Violin recital by Pandit Santosh Nahar in its 2nd week of presentations.

Vrinda Chadha, a disciple of eminent Odissi exponent Guru Ranjana Gauhar presented Ardhanarishwar, Lalita Lavanga Lata and Saveri Pallavi.

The introduction of the Odissi dance style was presented by Guru Ranjana Gauhar while Pandit Santosh Nahar presented ‘Raga Basant Mukhari’ with elaborated Aalap and Jod. The introduction to this recital was presented by Prof Suneera Kasliwal Vyas, eminent Musicologist, Sitar player and former Dean and Head, Faculty of Music, University of Delhi, whereas the Baithaks were compared by renowned broadcaster and anchor, Sadhna Shrivastav.

Chairman Pandit Bhajan Sopori, vice-president Pandit Vijay Shanker Mishra, general secretary Abhay Rustum Sopori and other members of the SaMaPa board designed the “SaMaPa Digital Baithak Series” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The motto of SaMaPa is ‘Jan Jan Tak Sangeet’ (music to the masses) and this Digital Baithak is intended to create a bridge between the artist and the audience worldwide.