‘India Marching Towards Self Reliance’ hits stands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: “Swadeshi Swavalamban Abhiyan ( Self Reliant Bharat Campaign) by Swadeshi Jagran Manch is a great step in reviving the spirit of economic nationalism among the masses of country.” These were the comments of Dr. Vikrant , Prant Karyvah of J&K unit of RSS while speaking on the occasion of online release of the booklet ‘Swadeshi Swavalamban Ki Aur Bharat’ (Hindi) and ‘India Marching Towards Swadeshi and Self Reliance’ (English) written by Satish Kumar, coordinator of nation wide “Swadeshi Swavalamban Abhiyan”.

He said that Swadeshi Swavlamban Abhiyan (Swadeshi Self Reliance Campaign) was started since May 20, 2020 by Swadeshi Jagran Manch. In the first phase of this programme, an exercise was started for digital signatures, with people taking pledge to boycott Chinese goods. Up to now more than 10 lakh people have already taken pledge in this regard and number is fast rising.

The objective of the ‘Swadeshi Swavlamban Abhiyan’ is to create the awakening and commitment for Swadeshi and self- reliance. Self Reliance would be achieved by rejuvenating indigenous industry, including small scale industries, small businesses, artisans, rural industries including food processing industry and other non-farm activities with an aim to generate inclusive growth with impetus on employment.

Government had already imposed restrictions on Chinese investments, by making it mandatory to follow approval route. After that several restrictions have been imposed on imports from China, tenders by Chinese companies are being cancelled in big number and a few days ago 59 Chinese apps have been banned with immediate effect.

In the last nearly one and a half months of the Abhiyan, a process has started involving people from all walks of life including workers, farmers, small scale entrepreneurs, academicians, technocrats, and industry and trade leaders, for the purpose of rejuvenating small industries. With the cooperation of various organisations and associations, we are reaching out to people and will make them aware of the benefits of promoting Swadeshi/local products and distribute lists of Swadeshi/local products. District level committees are being constituted involving people from industry, trade activists for this purpose.

There is general awakening that it is a time to revive those local industries that were taken for granted in the era of Globalisation. It is also time to usher in economic policies that produce welfare, sustainable incomes, help job creation and all in all, put faith in the people.

Prof. Ashutosh State coordinator, Vijay Johar, State media Inchage, Karnail Chand, Jammu district coordinator, Dr. Vishal Sharma and Sewa Ram Rathore were present on the occasion.