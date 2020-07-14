e-stamping roll out in J&K soon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Government is fully geared up to roll out the computerized Registration system through National Generic Document Registration System in the Union Territory.

To make it convenient, transparent and public friendly, the Government has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), the agency mandated by the Centre to act as the apex record keeping agency for rolling out E-stamping.

To further gear up the process, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Inspector General of Registration, Dr Pawan Kotwal today reviewed the preparedness of introduction of e-stamping.

The J&K Branch head of SHCIL, Harmandeep Singh, apprised the FC that to roll out the e-stamping in the Union Territory, the agency requires the authenticated list of SRO offices and contact detail for creation of their location based user IDs, list of licensed stamp vendors and nomination of trainers and Nodal officer for better coordination with the agency. The FC enjoined upon all the registrars and sub Registrars to provide the detail required by the agency.

Dr Kotwal also nominated Rafiq Ahmad Jaral, as Nodal Officer for better coordination with SHCIL.

The meeting was attended by Additional Inspector General of Registration Jammu, Rishpal Singh, Commissioner State Taxes, PK Bhat and Deputy Commissioner Stamps Jammu Rakesh Kumar Gupta. To introduce the E-stamping at the earliest, Dr Kotwal directed AIGR, Jammu/Kashmir, to get the things done on mission mode.

The e-stamping is electronically generated stamp paper, which could be used by the registrant public as a safe and secure method of paying stamp duty for any purpose without physical purchase of stamp paper. The e-stamping facility will not only benefit the public for a hassle-free payment of stamp duty, but the government shall also benefit out of it, as it would save the cost of printing, storage and transportation of stamp papers. The e-stamping procedure is secure, cheaper, time-saving and reliable, compared to the existing system, where you need to buy stamp papers for any kind of registration.