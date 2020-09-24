Sonu Sood launches ‘ILAAJ India’ initiative

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has launched the ‘ILAAJ India’ initiative, to extend support for the medical care and treatment of the children.

ILAAJ India is a helpline number developed by Ketto.org, Asia’s most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform with the aim to support paediatric patients with medical care and treatment.

Commenting on the initiative Sonu Sood said, “An estimated eight lakh children died in 2019, more than in any other country. The inadequate number of Government hospitals and the limited coverage of health insurance force people to incur heavy out-of-pocket expenses for availing private healthcare services. The ILAAJ India helpline number will enable patients with financial aid for their medical treatment and surgeries.”

“Patients who require to undergo any medical treatment, transplant or critical surgeries can give a missed call on 02067083686 and the Ketto team will reach out to the patients for the next steps” adds Sonu. (AGENCIES)