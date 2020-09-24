Not being able to work was frustrating: Salman Khan on lockdown

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown was “stressful” for him as he had to take a forced break of nearly half a year.

The actor was shooting for the action drama “Radhe” before the lockdown was announced in March.

Khan is now set to return as the host for latest season of the reality show “Bigg Boss”.

During a virtual press conference for the Colors show, the “Bharat” actor said he was happy to go back to work after the mandatory break.

“It’s all about work now and has been for me. My biggest frustration is that for the last six months I have not worked. I haven’t taken these many holidays in 30 years as I had to take this forced holiday,” Khan told reporters.

The 54-year-old actor said, earlier his fixed holidays would be at around year end, but because of his commitment to “Bigg Boss”, he had to work a few days during that time frame as well.

"Which I am happy doing. But you can do the math, I would have a 10-day holiday per year for 30 years and now I haven't worked for six months!" he added.