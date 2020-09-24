Necessary to ensure stability on ground: MEA on Sino-India border standoff

NEW DELHI: Two days after its military talks with China to resolve the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, India on Thursday said the way ahead will be to refrain from making any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo while the two sides continue discussions to achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas.

At a virtual media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said disengagement of troops is a complex process which would require mutually agreed “reciprocal actions”.

“Even as two sides work towards complete disengagement in all friction areas, it is at the same time also necessary to ensure stability on the ground. The latest senior commanders meeting should be seen in this overall context,” he added. (AGENCIES)