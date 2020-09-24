India hits out at Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at CICA meet

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issues at a virtual meeting of multilateral grouping CICA, and advised Islamabad to cease its “overt and covert” support to cross-border terrorism.

In a sharp reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan has misused another forum by continuing its “spurious narrative” about India.

Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), an intergovernmental forum of 27 countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the meeting. (AGENCIES)