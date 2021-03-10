Socio-political empowerment of weaker sections imperative for harmonious growth of society: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah has called for socio-political empowerment of weaker sections of the society, saying their active involvement in decision making will greatly help in their economic emancipation.

“The public spirited men and women should come forward and work with missionary zeal and spirit on ground towards establishment of society based on social justice, dignity and equality”, Dr Abdullah said while addressing a function organised by SC Cell of National Conference here the other day.

He said National Conference has all along provided platform and opportunities to the weaker sections and ensured their active participation in decision making. He recalled how the selfless leaders of the SC community worked tirelessly for upliftment of the poor people. This spirit is to be imbibed by the cadre in order to achieve the objective of establishing egalitarian society, he added.

National Conference President also urged the cadre to work for strengthening amity and brotherhood which is the cherished philosophy of the party. He said all religions preach love, compassion and brotherhood and this message has to be followed in letter and spirit. We owe the posterity a better place to live in, which can be ensured only by emulating the spirit if sacrifice, he added.

Dr Farooq Abdullah touched a volley of subjects, ranging from political developments of August 2019 to the obtaining political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as also across the country.

He also expressed concern over the hike in fuel prices, saying this has hit common man the most. The soaring perol and diesel prices has led to increase in the transportation charges of essential commodities, which has broken the backbone of the poor people.

Besides Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, the senior leaders Rattan Lal Gupta, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Th Kashmira Singh and Babu Rampal were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chairman, NC SC Cell Vijay Lochan slammed the administration for pursuing antii-poor policies, stating that it has callously ignored the interests of Scheduled Caste population.

“The headway made with regard to empowerment of weaker sections during National Conference led Government has been undone, he regretted.

He also brought to the notice of Dr Farooq Abdullah the issues confronting SC segments of the society, especially on account of reservation in jobs, promotions and assistance in economic activities.

Those present on the occasion included Anil Dhar, Abdul Gani Teli, Dr. Gagan Bhagat, Swaran Latta, Satwant Kour Dogra, Tarshem Khullar, Sajjad Shaheen, Simran Dass, Sham Lal, Kesar Chib, Deepak Attri Adv, Joginder Lal, Asha Devi, Sunita Devi and others.