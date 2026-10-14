Snowfall in hills, rains lash Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: The hills of Kashmir including Gulmarg and Razdan Pass received fresh snowfall, while rains lashed the Valley today leading to drop in the temperatures across the region.

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Gurez valley, Razdan Pass in Bandipora district, higher reaches of Wussan in Ganderbal district, near Harmukh Peak, Affarwat peak in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Sadhna Top and Sinthan Top witnessed fresh snowfall while rains lashed the Valley and gusty winds swept across region leading to chilly weather conditions.

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Meanwhile, Weatherman forecast generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain at many places across Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15, with light snowfall over higher reaches.

"Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms at isolated places are also likely during the period," he said.

The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to ensure the safe storage of harvested apples, paddy and other crops in view of the forecast.

Travellers and transporters have also been advised to plan their journeys carefully and follow traffic advisories, particularly in view of the possibility of snowfall on important mountain passes and roads.

"The weather is expected to remain generally dry on October 16, although isolated places may receive brief spells of light rain. Mainly dry conditions are likely to prevail across the region from October 17 to 24," the MET said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below the seasonal normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal.

Kupwara recorded 6.1 mm of rainfall during the day, while Pahalgam received 2.4 mm. Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination in north Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees below normal, while Kupwara's maximum settled at 19.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees below normal.

Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal, while Kukernag registered 20.4 degrees Celsius, in line with the seasonal average.