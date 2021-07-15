Snapdeal, FLO ink pact to launch online program to digitise women-owned businesses

New Delhi, Jul 14:

E-commerce player Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and has launched an online program to help women-led small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country to digitise their operations and bring them online.

The year-long program will be open for all FICCI women members, artisans and NGOs associated with FICCI Flo Centres across its 17 regional centres in pan-India, a statement said.

As part of the programme, Snapdeal will conduct online training, workshops, and induct them into selling online, it added.

It will focus on sharing knowledge and help them understand e-commerce business fundamentals and getting them familiar with related tools. The programme will educate them about building their own brands, essentials of selling online including cataloguing, writing product descriptions, inventory and order management.

It will also focus on teaching digital marketing to grow business and increase product reach to more customers, the statement said.

“In the current times when the world is still grappling with the pandemic situation, the importance of online marketing has been realised more than ever. FLO aims to economically empower women and E-commerce can directly connect women to the market,” Ujjwala Singhania, National President of FLO, said.

Singhania added that FLO is working towards facilitating the process of women empowerment by enabling them to join the digital bandwagon to promote their businesses, and the association with Snapdeal is very significant in this direction.

“Pandemic-led disruption has accelerated the integration of digital interactions in our day-to-day lives. Today, online channels have become an integral part of all entrepreneurial blueprints and present a compelling opportunity to connect with a large number of potential buyers in the fastest and most direct way,” Snapdeal Senior Vice President Rajnish Wahi said. (PTI)