ACB produced chargesheet against ex-executive engineer and five others

BARAMULLA: Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet before Anti Corruption Court Baramulla against 1) Mohammad ShafiBhat (then Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara), 2) Abdul GaniBhat (then Head Draftsman, R&B, Division Kupwara, 3) Gh. Rasool Dar (then Storekeeper R&B Division Kupwara, 4) Mohammad ShafiQazi (then AAO R&B Division Kupwara, 5) Lateef Ahmad Ganie ( Proprietor Lateef& Co.) and 6) Sajad Ahmad Rather (Proprietor S.I Traders).

Investigation conducted by Vigilance Organisation (now Anti Corruption Bureau) in case FIR No.13/2011 has proved that accused Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara and his associate accused officials of R&B Division Kupwara have purchased Mild Steel Pipes and Galvanized Iron Pipes on highly exorbitant rates and thereby caused a loss of Rs. 4,61,000/- in the purchase of MS Pipes and Rs. 69,630/- in the purchase of GI Pipes to the State Exchequer.

The investigation has thus established the commission of offences u/s 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 r/w sections 467,468,471 RPC and 120-B RPC against accused public servants and private suppliers.

Government had accorded sanction for prosecution against the in-service public servants vide order No.43-GAD(Vig) of 2019 dated 26.07.2019. ACB produced chargesheet in court of law

The Hon’ble Court fixed 21.08.2021 as next date of hearing in the case.