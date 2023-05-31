SMVDU conducts workshop on ‘Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, May 31: One-week workshop on “Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies” was conducted by the School of Electronics & Communication Engineering, SMVD University, Katra. The key objective of the workshop was to provide an exposure to the faculty/staff/scholar/student in the field of “Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies” to enhance their knowledge in the domain.

The workshop started with the welcome note by the workshop coordinator, Dr Sachin Kumar Gupta, Assistant Professor, SoECE, SMVDU Katra. Dr Manish Sabraj, Head of School, introduced the key outcomes of the School in front of the participants from the different States of India.

The workshop coordinator, Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma, Assistant Professor, SoECE, SMVDU, highlighted the importance of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies in scenario of future development.

Participants attended this workshop were from various States of India. The resource persons of the workshop were the top most researchers in the relevant domain like Dr Anand Nayyer from Due Tan University, Vietnam; Dr Manoj Kumar from Wollongong University Dubai; Dr Adarsh Kumar from University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun; Dr Amrendra Singh Yadav from ABV-IIITM Gwalior; Dr Mohit Kumar from Dr B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar; Dr Subhasish Dhal from IIT Guwahati and Dr Sudeep Tanwar from Nirma University, Ahmedabad.

The resource persons provided the thorough understanding and hand-on practice in the field of “Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies”.