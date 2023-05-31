DLSA Budgam organises legal awareness programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 31: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam, in collaboration with Government Sheikh-ul-Alam Memorial Degree College Budgam today organised a legal awareness programme at Government Degree College Budgam.

The programme brought together legal experts, faculty members, educators and students.

Under the leadership of the Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Patron in Chief and the Executive Chairman, Justice Tashi Rabstan JKLSA, the DLSA Budgam has been at the fore front of empowering individuals with knowledge and resources to make informed decisions regarding their well-being.

Under the guidance of its Chairman (PDJ) Budgam, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, DLSA has consistently championed the cause of ‘Justice for All’.

The awareness programme commenced with an address by resource persons of DLSA, Budgam faculty members of Government Degree College, Budgam and students.

Chairman DLSA Budgam, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary in his address stressed that we must pledge to empower our society, especially our youth, with the knowledge and awareness.

“Government Degree College Budgam and educational institutions across the district play a crucial role in shaping the minds and lives of our young generation,” he maintained.

The Chairman said that we must pledge to empower our society, especially our youth, with the knowledge and awareness.

Principal of Government Sheikh-ul-Alam Memorial Degree College Budgam, Prof. Dr. Mudasir Afshan said this collaborative initiative presented an opportunity to create a lasting impact on the lives of the students and the community at large.

The event concluded with vote of thanks by Sub Judge/Secretary DLSA Budgam, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi.