Abhinavagupt Jayanti celebrated at Swami Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram

Jonaraja Institute announces chair

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti was celebrated with religious fervor today at Shri Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram,Nasib Nagar, here, today. The celebrations started with the scholarly discourses on the Trika Parampara and Tantric aspects of the Kashmir Shaiv Darshan.

Traditional Puja of Charanpaduka was performed by senior devotee, P.N.Jalla, Raj Nath Kaul and S.K.Jalla.

Dr.Sarvesh Tripathi and Dr. Sujeet Kumar Pandey from Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Jammu were the speakers on the occasion. Dr.Mahesh Kaul,Tantra scholar conducted the proceedings.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarvesh Tripathi said,” Acharya Abhinavagupt represents the epitome of the Kashmir Shaiva Darshana. His work Tantraloka is a magnum opus that gives a comprehensive perspective of religious and ritual moorings and practices of Kashmir and its relevance to live a complete life devoted to realize the agamic objectives. Kashmiri Pandits are the descendants of the agamic originators who defined the socio-cultural moorings of Kashmir. Abhinavagupt is an eternal icon who has relevance beyond time and space.”

Dr.Sujeet Kumar Pandey said,”Abhinavagupt transcended the barriers of different philosophies and integrated all traditions to prove the cosmic expanse of the Indic tradition. Kashmir Shaiv Darshan is the divine manula to live the life to realize Shivahood. Time has come to internalize the message of Trika Parampara to safeguard the place consciousness of Kashmir and its people to defeat the game decontexualisation of Kashmir from its Shiva consciousness. The Guru Parampara of Swami Ram Ji Maharaj is an assertion of resurgence of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan.”

Dr.Mahesh Kaul said,”Kashmir Shaiv Darshan is the integral ecosystem that lays the road for Bharat as Shiv Rashtra. Maha Maheshwara Abhinavagupt is the architect of Greater India. Tantraloka is not only a Agamic treatise but a manual that describes the aesthetics of Sanskrit Bharat.

Formal vote of thanks was delivered by Sanjay Raina, Shaiva Sadak. Langer was served to the devotees.

Meanwhile, The Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies (JIGAS) announced the establishment of the MM Abhinavagupta Chair in Cultural Genocide Studies at its institution.

This initiative aims to deepen the academic study, research, and understanding of cultural genocide and its profound impact on societies worldwide.

The chair derives its inspiration from the profound words of Mahamaheshwracharya Abhinavgupta, a renowned philosopher and scholar, as documented in chapter 15 of his ?r?tantr?loka.

Under the leadership of Moti Lal Pandit as the Head and Sunil R Rajanka as the Co-Head, the Abhinavagupta Chair in Cultural Genocide Studies will pursue the various objectives to advance the field of cultural genocide studies.