Bhagat for filling of vacant posts on fast track basis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Bali Bhagat, senior BJP leader and former Minister has urged the Lt Governor to fill all the vacant and identified posts in all Government departments on a fast track basis.

In a statement issued here, today, Bali Bhagat said that the Modi Government has taken various measures to address the problems being faced by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, and the timely filling of Government posts is essential in providing them with the much-needed employment opportunities.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has identified 26,000 vacancies in various departments for filling up in the current year including Gazetted, non-Gazetted and Class-IV.

The senior BJP leader said that unemployment has become a major issue in J&K and therefore it is advisable that the Government recruitment agencies JKSSB and JKPSC should advertise all the vacant posts available with them on fast track recruitment because the BJP Government in the Centre is resolute for giving employment to youths in the UT of J&K.

He said that the Government at the Centre is quite concerned towards the welfare of the people especially the youth therefore the local Government under the realms of LG Manoj Sinha should also take a cue for giving priority to fill these identified posts on fast track basis.

Bali Bhagat also advised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir not to depend solely on Government jobs as the Modi Government has launched numerous schemes to foster entrepreneurship in the country. He mentioned that the Modi Government has launched various schemes such as The Startup India initiative, Stand-Up India scheme, Skill India programme, and many more, which would help in promoting entrepreneurship and create job opportunities for the youth.