Muslim Front, others condemn killing of circus worker

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Jammu Muslim Front and other organizations have strongly condemned the targeted killing of an innocent circus worker from Udhampur at Anantnag on Monday.

In a statement issued here, Jammu Muslim Front termed the incident as highly reprehensible and unfortunate stressing that violence will yield nothing but only further death and destruction. “It’s not the cold-blooded murder of an individual but the whole country,” said Chairman of the front and appealed to the masses to remain vigilant and forge unity to defeat the nefarious designs of enemy who is bent upon disturbing peace of the State by infusing a atmosphere of scare.

Shiv Sena Hindustan, J&K President Pt Rajesh Kesari also condemned the targeted killing of Deepu in Anantnag and sought strict security measures to prevent targeted killings in Kashmir Valley. He also demanded a Government job and cash assistance of Rs one crore to next of kin of the deceased.