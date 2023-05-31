DC suspends 5 teachers for absenteeism

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, May 31: Going tough against absenteeism, DC Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav suspended five teachers from two different schools for remaining absent from their legitimate official duties. The action was initiated by DC Kishtwar after a complaint was received from DDC Member Nagseni via Hello Kishtwar portal that Govt Middle School Khalsan Sumna Bhata was closed for second consecutive day during working hours.

Accordingly, Tehsildar Nagseni submitted a report stating that no teaching staff was present and only a Safai Karamchari was there on spot in the School.

The DC ordered that as remaining absent from legitimate official duties warrants action under CSR and CCA rules, therefore, the teaching staff members Bharat Bhushan, Teacher and Sanjay Kumar, Teacher of Govt Middle School Khalsan Sumna Bhata were placed under suspension and they will remain attached at the same School.

Meanwhile, at random inspection DC Kishtwar yesterday found some teachers of Govt HS Gurinal absent from duty.

These teachers were Shoket Ali, Master, Ridwana Banoo Wani, Teacher and Jabeena Banoo Mir, Teacher.

All of these teachers were placed under suspension and attached at the same School.

ADDC Kishtwar has been appointed as enquiry officer to probe these cases and he shall conduct a discreet enquiry into the matter and submit report within 15 days.