Govt allocates Rs 11 cr to strengthen drug regulatory mechanism

Funds released under central scheme from MoHFW

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, May 31: In a significant move, the Government has announced the release of more than Rs 11 crores to bolster the drug regulatory mechanism in J&K during the current fiscal year.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme “Strengthening of States Drug Regulatory System,” the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has allocated funds amounting to Rs 11 crores and two lakh as Grant-in-Aid.

As per the details, the funds will be placed under the authority of the State Drug Controller, Drugs & Food Control Organization, J&K who will utilize them under the guidelines set forth by the concerned ministry.

The State Drug Controller has already obtained approval for the advance drawl, allowing the funds to be credited into the Single Nodal Account (SNA) of the Scheme.

The utilization of these funds will be carried out in accordance with the approved components of the scheme, following the revised procedure of CSS funds notified by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, along with other standard operating procedures and guidelines circulated by the Finance Department.

The Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) stated that the sanction for releasing the funds comes with certain conditions, including strict adherence to the authorized classification of expenditures by the Finance Department.

Treasury Officers have been instructed not to accept bills that lack complete classification, and the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) must fulfil all codal formalities before presenting bills at the Treasury.

Furthermore, the Treasury Officer has been prohibited from allowing the parking of funds drawl in the Civil Deposit without prior concurrence from the Finance Department.

The State Drug Controller, Drugs & Food Control Organization, J&K, has been directed to provide a status report on the scheme’s physical and financial progress made during the current financial year.

Additionally, the concerned department has been asked to submit the Utilization Certificate (UC) for the funds as early as possible and no later than March 31, 2024, to the Government of India, with intimation to the relevant department.

The H&ME has emphasized that all necessary approvals and clearances must be obtained before withdrawing funds from the treasury.

Furthermore, it has been directed that the expenditure must strictly adhere to the guidelines and conditions outlined in the sanction letter issued by the concerned ministry of the Government of India for the scheme, noting that the funds are not available for re-appropriation or diversion at any level.

It is to be noted here that under the scheme, the Government aims to upgrade the existing drug regulatory mechanism in J&K, which includes providing additional equipment and manpower to existing drug testing labs, establishing new laboratories for drug testing, and making mobile drug testing laboratories available.

The up-gradation efforts also involve incorporating e-Governance and IT-enabled online services and the establishment of training academy for regulatory and drug testing officials at both the central and state levels, which, as per officials, is expected to enhance the efficacy, quality, and safety of drugs.