10 years RI awarded in minor rape case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Renu Dogra today awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to Irshad Ahmad Malik, son of Habib-ullah Malik of Kokernag for committing rape with minor.

After hearing both the sides, the Judge observed, “having regard to the totality of the circumstances including the fact that the offence has been committed with the minor girl, I am of the considered opinion that 10 years of imprisonment with fine is an adequate punishment for accused in the instant case”.

Accordingly, Court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Irshad Ahmad Malik, son of Habib-ullah Malik of Kokernag the commission of the offence under Section 376 RPC. In case of default in payment of fine, the accused shall further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 6 months.