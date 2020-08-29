SMVD Shrine Board to deliver Prasad to devotees through Speed Post

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 29: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has entered into an agreement with the Department of Posts, for the speedy delivery of Prasad to the devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi across the country.

In this connection, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board and Gaurav Srivastava, Director (Headquarters), Postal Service, J&K signed the agreement at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.

For facilitating the devotees, especially during the prevailing circumstances, the Board today introduced the facility of delivery of Prasad at their places. This initiative of the Board will greatly help the devotees to avail the Prasad who could not undertake the yatra due to the circumstances created by the pandemic.

In this regard, three categories of Prasad have been launched by the Board on, no profit no loss basis, which can be booked either through the official website of the Shrine Board i.e. www.maavaishnodevi.org or through telephonic mode on the dedicated mobile number 9906019475.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shrine Board has already offered the facility of allowing the devotees to perform Hawan/Puja, in absentia, at the Yagya Shala at Bhawan.

Meanwhile, the yatra to the Holy Shrine has resumed from 16th of August 2020 and is picking pace with every passing day. The supplementary facilities like Helicopter, Battery Operated Vehicles and Passenger Ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon Temple have also been pressed into service for the visiting pilgrims.

Among those present on the occasion of the signing of the agreement by the CEO of the Board and the Director, Postal Services, included Vivek Verma, Additional CEO; Hem Kant Prasher, Chief Accounts Officer; Dr Sunil Sharma, Deepak Dubey and Vishavjeet Singh, Dy CEOs; and other concerned officers of the Shrine Board and the Department of Posts.