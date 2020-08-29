Rich tributes paid to martyr

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Rich tributes were paid to Sepoy Prashant Sharma who made supreme sacrifice while killing three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including a commander in an encounter in Pulwama on Saturday.

Senior Army, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and police paid floral tributes to Sepoy Sharma who was cremated Saturday.

Sharma was critically wounded during an encounter at Zadoora in Pulwama.

However, he later succumbed in the 92 base hospital. The mortal remains of Sharma were later sent to his native place.