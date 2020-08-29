Over 4500 Kanal state land retrieved

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 29: Revenue Department Udhampur has retrieved over 4500 kanal encroached state land by conducting series of drives across the District.

“Over 4500 Kanal State land, Common Land/ Kahchari and Forest land costing over Rs 45 crore as per stamp duty rates was retrieved from the illegal encroachers in the District,” said Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Ahmed Giri.

Under the Anti Encroachment drive, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla has expunged illegal entries for over 48000 Kanal state land/ common land/forest land, he said. This is now being followed by the eviction drive in all Tehsils being conducted by team of Revenue and Police Department officials led by concerned Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars, he added.

The District Administration has appealed the general public to restrain from encroaching state land, common land, Forest land as it would invite strict action under the law.