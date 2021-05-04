SMVD Shrine Board staff pay homage to Jagmohan

KATRA: The officers and staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have condoled the demise of Shri Jagmohan, who was the founder Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

In this connection, a condolence meeting was held at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra today, in which Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board participated.

Paying homage, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board described Shri Jagmohan as a great visionary and recalled his significant contribution, particularly as a founder Chairman of the Shrine Board, for creation of pilgrim-centric facilities. Some of his major contributions for the infrastructure development of the Shrine Board, interalia, include widening of track from Katra to Bhawan, augmenting water and power supply, setting up of catering outlets all along the track and in the Bhawan area, augmenting accommodation and healthcare facilities for yatris besides putting in place a number of other infrastructural facilities for the convenience of the visiting pilgrims.

A two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the departed soul.

Similar condolence meetings to pay homage to Shri Jagmohan were also held at Bhawan, Adhkuwari and all other establishments of the Shrine Board.