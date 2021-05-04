Encounter breaks out in Sopore

SRINAGAR: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Nathipora area of North Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 22RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Nathipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces. As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.