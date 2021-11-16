SMVD College of Nursing holds Governing Body meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The 41st meeting of the Governing Body of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing (SMVDCoN), Kakryal, was held here today.

The meeting chaired by Maj Gen S K Sharma (Retd), Chairman, SMVDCoN, Governing Body and Member Shrine Board; was attended by Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Dr V Verma, Dean, SMVDU; Dr Sunil Sharma, Joint CEO of Shrine Board and Administrator of SMVDCoN, and Dr Shailla Cannie, Principal SMVDCoN.

During meeting, appraisals of the functioning of the College and way forward for developing this institution as a centre of excellence for providing top quality nursing education to the students were deliberated. The GB observed that COVID-19 pandemic has re-affirmed the importance of an adequate number of qualified and skilled human resources in health.

Keeping in view the heightened demand for medical professionals, a proposal for enhancement of seats from 60 to 80 for B Sc (Nursing) programme was placed before the GB. While taking a holistic view, it was decided that the same shall be done in a phased manner after taking comprehensive review of all aspects. Besides, the GB took stock of the construction of additional infrastructure and faculty required for upgradation.

The meeting also reviewed the pace of construction of the link road to the various buildings planned for the college and other infrastructure and expressed satisfaction. The GB was informed that the infrastructure will come up as per the envisaged timelines in sync with the emerging requirements.

The GB, while reviewing the progress on 100 percent placement of passed out students being undertaken by the Placement Cell of the SMVDCoN, showed their satisfaction and reiterated to continue a robust mechanism of campus placement so that maximum number of students of the college find job placements in the renowned health institutions within and outside the country.

The GB also underscored the need for completing all the required pre-placement activities in future strictly as per the envisaged timelines.

Other matters that came up for discussion in the meeting, included the community programs / community-based study projects by the SMVDCoN students included Immunization Day, International Nursing Day, National Nutrition Day and World Heart Day etc.