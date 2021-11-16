CS reviews PMDP projects

*Advises NHAI to reduce waiting time on toll plazas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Chief Secretary today held a meeting to review the progress of major road projects under Prime Minister’s Development Package.

Administrative Secretaries of Power Development, Public works (R&B), Mining, Forest, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Revenue, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, besides senior officers from the executing agencies including Regional Officer, NHAI, Executive Director (P) NHIDCL, Chief Engineer Project Sampark and Chief Engineer, BEACON attended the meeting.

Giving details, Administrative Secretary informed that the Semi Ring Road Jammu project is going on smoothly and the Mining Department has resolved the issues regarding accord of STPs to the executing agency.

It was further informed while NHAI needs another STP, the issue of imposition of penalty on the contractor for use of minor minerals illegally is under consideration of the committee constituted by the Mining department and is expected to be resolved shortly.

The CS directed the Mining Department to provide the requisite STP to NHAI and address the issue of imposition of penalty on contractor within a week.

He directed NHAI to ensure that highway remains open through the winters while further adding that 8 washrooms/toilet blocks should be constructed along the highway by November 15th.

He also directed that wayside amenities should be developed all along the highway and made available to the commuters; making commuting a pleasurable experience for the travellers on the highway.

The Chief Secretary also directed NHAI to put in signages along the roadway informing the commuters about the approaching/ nearby toilet blocks.

Dr Mehta took note of the delay the commuters are facing at the toll plazas enroute the highway, especially at Ban Nagrota toll plaza, and directed the NHAI to reduce waiting time at the toll plazas, especially for the commuters who are Fastag subscribers.

Administrative Secretary PWD informed that MoRTH has approved the Shopian bypass proposal and that demarcation of 21 hectares of land for the project shall be jointly done by the Revenue department with the consultant.

The Chief Secretary directed that demarcation of the land for Shopian bypass should be finalised by 10th December.

Expressing concern at the delay in making Gadoora bridge functional, Dr Mehta directed the executive agency to complete the Gadoora bridge on Srinagar-Shopian-Qazigund Road and make it functional by 1stFebruary,2022.

Dr Mehta directed R&B department to urgently submit a proposal for upgradation of Kathua-Basohli-Bani-Doda road (170kms), Bhaderwah- Chamba road (HP) ( 132 kms) and Dayalachak-Madanpur-Basohli road (118 kms) to Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways for approval so that tourism potential of Bani-Basohli-Sarthal areas is optimally leveraged.

Dr Mehta also reviewed the Akhnoor-Poonch national highway and Delhi- Katra-Amritsar expressway and directed the department to hold the executing agencies to the set timelines while further adding that all interdepartmental/interagency issues may be resolved on priority so as to ensure that works on these projects are not delayed / held up.

Meanwhile, Dr Mehta chaired the 20th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) to review achievements registered under the Annual Plan of Operations (APOs) for the year 2021-22.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary launched the department’s information pamphlets showcasing the forestry interventions in Kandi areas for rainwater harvesting under the ongoing Jal Shakti Abhiyan; complete profile of slope stabilization techniques; ‘One Beat Guard- One Village’ programme; and a profile brochure of the UT bird- Pheasant Kalij.

The Chief Secretary also launched the study report on risk zonation and vulnerability assessment of forests to forest fires in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, a short documentary ‘From Forest Diversion to Eco-Restoration’ on the efforts of the Forest Department to foster rehabilitation of degraded forests by stimulating natural regeneration and supplementary afforestation was also released today.

Further, the web portal of J&K CAMPA was launched for facilitating APO preparation and progress monitoring through online mode on a real-time basis. The Chief Secretary asked the department to further augment its functioning by hosting the GPS coordinates of both completed and under-progress works on the departmental website; strengthening the third-party evaluation of works; and ensuring greater involvement of Village Plantation Committees in conservation efforts.

After detailed deliberations, the Steering Committee approved the supplementary Annual Plan of Operations (APOs) for the Year 2021-22 worth Rs.13.26 crore for J&K Forest and allied departments.