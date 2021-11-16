2 cops killed as SSP’s escort falls into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 16: Two officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed and four others injured today when an escort vehicle lost control and fell into a 50-60 feet deep gorge along the road in Surankote area.

According to the reports, the mishap occurred at around 6 PM when the vehicle, which was part of the SSP Poonch Dr Vinod Kumar’s escort, was returning from Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road. The SSP’s escort was accompanying Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer, who is currently on 2-day visit of Poonch district.

As per the reports, the police vehicle skidded off the road at Drogain Buffliaz at Surankote and fell into a deep gorge, leading to on the spot death of Senior Grade Constable Shoiab Ahmed (resident of Manjari, Mendhar) and five other police officials travelling in the vehicle. With the help of locals, a rescue operation was launched and all the five injured police officials were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Surankote.

After providing first-aid, two critically injured persons out of the five were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu but one of them identified as Senior Grade Constable Sham Lal (driver of the escort vehicle) of village Jalus (Poonch) died on the way. The other injured was identified as Senior Grade Constable Isthekar Ahmed.

While one official namely Senior Grade Constable Ghulam Mustafa was undergoing treatment at SDH Surankote, two injured persons were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Rajouri. They were identified as Senior Grade Constable Pervaiz Ahmed Bhatti and Senior Grade Constable Shamim Ahmed.

BMO Surankote Dr Zulfikar Choudhary informed that the condition of the police official admitted in SDH Surankote is stable and he is responding to the treatment.

As per the reports, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu earlier visited SDH Surankote and met with the injured police officials. He directed the doctors and management of the Hospital to provide adequate treatment to the injured cops.

Meanwhile, the concerned police had taken cognizance of the matter and started investigation.