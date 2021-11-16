DC Jammu reviews progress of works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg today reviewed the ongoing/new works proposed under District Capex Budget plan 2021-22 including NABARD, DDC, BDC and PRI components.

At the outset, threadbare discussions were held about the status of works undertaken by PWD, Urban Development and Jal Shakti under UT/NABARD component, PHE and R&B under PRI component and PHE under DDC component to cater to the developmental needs of the district with focus on strengthening grassroots level democracy.

It was informed that under DDC plan 2021-22, 207 works have been approved of which 168 works have been tendered and 83 allotted and 20 are under execution, while under BDC plan, 201 works have been approved, 162 tendered, 55 allotted and 28 are under execution.

Similarly, under PRI plan a total 3839 works have been proposed out of which 3537 have been tendered, 1777 allotted, 838 are under execution and 582 have been completed.

Speaking at the meeting, the DC stressed on the concerned departments to take all possible measures to accelerate the pace of ongoing works for their time-bound completion. He also warned that any kind of laxity in completing the works within the fixed time line will not be tolerated at all.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the sanctioning and disbursements of different cases of unemployed youths sponsored by Handloom and Handicraft Departments.

It was informed that the twin departments have sponsored 104 cases under Pradhan Mantri Weavers Mudra Scheme and Credit Card Scheme for Artisans/Weavers which are under different stages of approval.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the banks to speed up the approval process and immediately inform the departments regarding bottlenecks or issues being faced in giving the approvals.

He asked all the concerned departments/officials to work in synergy in order to provide maximum benefits of these centrally sponsored schemes to the unemployed youth.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Satish Kumar; CPO Yoginder Katoch; Lead District Manager (LDM), Jammu Ramesh Raina, besides other senior officers of PWD, RDD, Jal Shakti, J&K Bank were present in the respective meetings.