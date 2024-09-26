Smriti Irani blames NC-Cong of promoting terrorism, separatism

Seeks vote for Manyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: BJP’s star campaigner and former Union Minister, Smriti Irani today said that NC-Congress promoted separatism and terrorism, while PM Modi brought peace and development in J&K and empowered the women.

This was stated by Smriti, while addressing rallies at Nandpur and Rajpura in Ramgarh Assembly segment in favour BJP candidate, Dr Devender Manyal.

“Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has brought development to the ground in J&K,” she said, while adding, “under the Congress and National Conference (NC) Governments, separatism and terrorism were promoted and people were deprived of even basic necessities”.

Irani said that Modi Government has worked for empowering women. Earlier, women of J&K who married outside were denied all rights but after abrogation of Article 370 & 35 A by Modi Government, the women of J&K now have equal rights even after marrying outside, she said.

Smriti said that BJP Government in Jammu and Kashmir will give Rs 18000 to the most senior woman in each family annually. The youth appearing for UPSC and Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission exams would also be provided Rs 10,000 as coaching fees by the BJP Government, she said.

Irani said that Prime Minister, Modi has set Jammu and Kashmir on the path to becoming the most developed State in the country.

She said that after the abrogation of Article 370, justice has been served to people from all sections of society.

Terrorism and separatism are now things of the past, with peace and prosperity being enjoyed by all, she said. The region has seen a significant increase in the number of tourists, she said.

Farmers will be given Rs 10,000 under the PM-Kissan Nidhi Yojana, and students will be given laptops and transport allowances, she said.

Women will also be provided with two free LPG cylinders each year. The Modi Government guarantees peace and prosperity.

While speaking on the occasion, Manyal said that only BJP is the well wisher of the people of J&K and is guarantee to peace and development. “BJP will form next Government in J&K on its own,” Manyal said.

District Development Council (DDC), Chairman Keshav Dutt, DDC members, Sarabjeet, Asha, Ramesh, Anita, Chaudhary, Subhash Bhagat, and others were also present on the occasion.