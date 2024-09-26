CEO visits Rajouri on poll day; monitors voting process

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 25: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, P K Pole, today visited Rajouri on the polling day to ensure smooth voting process across all five constituencies of the district including Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kalakote and Thannamandi.

District Election Officer (DEO) Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, briefed the CEO regarding polling process in the district. He informed that high voter participation was witnessed in all the five constituencies with no report of any major incident. Adequate arrangements were in place to ensure voters’ convenience and maintain order at polling stations, he added.

P K Pole inspected the district’s Control Room, which plays a vital role in coordinating polling activities and addressing any emerging issues.

The CEO utilized the webcasting system to randomly check the status of several polling stations across all five Assembly constituencies. This digital monitoring allowed him to assess the behavior of polling staff, transparency and overall security arrangements without the need for physical inspections. Through webcasting, real-time footage of various polling booths, especially those in far-flung and remote areas, was reviewed, providing a comprehensive picture of election day activities.

In an interaction with the Control Room staff, PK Pole appreciated the technology-driven approach that enabled remote monitoring of polling stations. He remarked that use of technology, such as webcasting, ensures that elections are conducted with greater transparency and accountability. It allows us to keep a close eye on polling activities, ensuring that the electoral process is free, fair, and smooth.

He commended the efforts of the district administration under the leadership of DEO Abhishek Sharma for successfully managing the election process across the district’s diverse terrain. He also appreciated the special arrangements made for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens, ensuring their participation in the democratic process. The deployment of security forces at sensitive polling stations was also lauded.

PK Pole emphasized the importance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct and ensuring that every eligible voter exercise his franchise without facing any undue influence or hindrance.