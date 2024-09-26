Omar not happy with Cong campaign, asks Gandhi to focus on Jammu

‘BJP may use Assembly to legitimize Art 370 abrogation’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Sept 25: Irked by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Sopore where National Conference (NC) candidate is up against Congress candidate, the NC leader Omar Abdullah today said that Gandhi should focus more on campaigning in the Jammu region where it has got the lion’s share in the seat-sharing agreement with his party.

Commenting on Gandhi’s visit to Sopore town for an election rally in support of Congress candidates Abdul Rashid Dar, Nizamudin Bhat and Irfan Lone, Omar told reporters that Congress has not done much in Jammu as was expected.

Click here to watch video

“I hope after Rahul wraps up campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he turns his attention to Jammu. Ultimately, Congress’s actions in Kashmir aren’t what matter most; it’s what happens in Jammu that counts. Ultimately, what the Congress does in Kashmir is not that important, but what the Congress does in Jammu is important,” he said.

Gandhi’s rally was in Sopore constituency today where Congress candidate Abdul Rashid Dar is up against NC’s Irfan Rasool Kar.

Omar said unfortunately, the Congress has not done as much in the plains of Jammu as the NC- which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress- expects it to do.

“The lion’s share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party and yet the Congress’ campaign in Jammu is yet to begin,” he said.

“With only five days left in the campaign, it’s worrying that Congress has yet to make its presence felt in Jammu. I hope once Rahul finishes in the valley, the party will focus its efforts on Jammu,” he added.

Reflecting on the current electoral atmosphere, Omar expressed optimism: “We’ve been waiting for ten years. The first phase went well, and I anticipate a strong turnout in the second phase. The enthusiasm from voters has been encouraging, and I hope it translates into substantial voter participation.”

Omar targeted the Central Government for its invitation to foreign diplomats to observe the polling. “I don’t see why outsiders need to check on our elections. When they comment on various issues, the Government labels it an internal matter. These elections should be viewed the same way,” he said.

He asked why they were not taken to Jammu, Rajouri, or Poonch. “The purpose of bringing them to Srinagar was to spread a wrong opinion about you to the world. We must remain vigilant and alert to this,” he warned.

The NC leader also emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are voting despite challenges from the Government of India. “The people are voting, not because of the Government, but in spite of its efforts to trouble and harass them,” he said.

Omar also countered allegations from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about bogus voting in Ganderbal. “If their candidates aren’t making an impact, that’s not my fault. People are supporting me based on their own choices,” he added.

The NC leader said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a Government, it could pass a resolution in the Assembly claiming that J&K has accepted the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

He accused the BJP of fielding proxy candidates to split the Kashmiri vote and form a Government that would pass a resolution in the Assembly stating that the people no longer want Article 370 or 35A. He urged voters not to let the BJP gain control of the Assembly, warning that the party would use it to legitimize the loss of their rights and identity.