SML Isuzu launches Global Series trucks, tippers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: SML Isuzu launched its Global Series trucks and tippers with wide range from 2.5 ton to 8 ton capacity.

Anuj Sethi, GM-Sales and Marketing, Aman Sharma Area Incharge JK, Manoj Handoo DGM Marketing and Rakesh Gupta Owner PR Automobile Dealer launched global series trucks and tippers.

Sembhi Grewal from Servicing and Akhil Rameshwar from dealership along with team were also present.

A large numbers of customers from Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and all financiers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, 3 customers took deliveries of their vehicles also.