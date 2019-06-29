First ever cricket tourney for visually impaired held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: First of its kind in Valley, J&K Handicapped Association today organized a two-day cricket tournament for visually impaired at DPS grounds Athwajan, here.

The tournament is hosting 4 teams namely Kashmir Yellow, Kashmir Green, Kashmir Red and Kashmir Blue, consisting of players from various parts of the Valley. Two matches were played today and the winners are scheduled to play the final match tomorrow.

The organizers said that the tournament is first of its kind in Kashmir, with players from across the Valley participating in it. “While it is first in its nature, the tournament is hosting 4 teams across Kashmir,” said Abrar Ahmad Bhat, who is organizing the tourney and is himself visually impaired.

He said that they have not received any substantial support from the state Government in order to conduct the tournament, apart from the hostel facility that has been provided.

Aakash Dhar, who is also playing in the tournament, said that the tournament being conducted for the first time in Kashmir makes him happy.

“The players have reached from all the places in Kashmir and that is something which makes us happy; they didn’t even know that they can play cricket,” he said.

Another player, Yasir Ahmad Khan, while saying that he too was happy said that the govt should provide them with some help so that they can excel in the game.

“It is a good initiative; govt should also do something in this direction,” said another player Adil Mir a resident of Soura Srinagar.

“Such persons usually get engulfed by depression and other mental health issues. With such initiatives, we are made to move out and that helps us physically and mentally as well,” Yasir Ahmad Khan said.