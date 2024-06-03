SMC spearheads sanitation drive in zone South

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Sunday took a proactive step towards enhancing cleanliness and hygiene in the city by leading a sanitation campaign in zone South Ward Nos. 28 and 29.

On the directions of Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed, SMC officials, under the supervision of Chief Sanitation Officer and Zonal Sanitation Officer, successfully conducted a comprehensive cleanliness drive along the Allochi Bagh Bund Flood Channel stretching from Tengpora Bridge to the Rambagh Bund Flood Channel.

The primary goal of this initiative was to raise sanitation standards and promote hygienic practices through the implementation of efficient waste management and disposal methods, including the removal of excess vegetation and grass.

By actively engaging the local community, SMC aims to foster a sense of civic duty among residents, fostering sustainable and sanitary behaviors for a cleaner and healthier environment.