Smartphone movement can predict your personality type: Study

MELBOURNE: Smartphone accelerometers—the tiny sensors tracking phone movement for step-counting and other apps—can be used to accurately predict people’s personalities, scientists say.

Previous studies have predicted personality types using phone call and messaging activity logs, but the latest study published in the journal Computer showed adding accelerometer data improved accuracy.

“Activity like how quickly or how far we walk, or when we pick up our phones up during the night, often follows patterns and these patterns say a lot about our personality type,” said Flora Salim, Associate Professor at RMIT University in Australia.

Physical activity is proven to have a strong correlation with human personality, researchers said.

They analysed physical activity features from different dimensions like dispersion, diversity, and regularity.

People with consistent movements on weekday evenings were generally more introverted, while extroverts displayed more random patterns, perhaps meeting up with different people and taking up unplanned options.

Agreeable people had more random activity patterns and were busier on weekends and weekday evenings than others.

Friendly and compassionate females made more outgoing calls than anyone else. Conscientious, organised people didn’t tend to contact the same person often in a short space of time.

Sensitive or neurotic females often checked their phones or moved with their phones regularly well into the night, past midnight. Sensitive or neurotic males did the opposite.

More inventive and curious people tended to make and receive fewer phone calls compared to others.

“There are applications for this technology in social media with friend recommendations, online dating matches and targeted advertising, but I think the most exciting part is what we can learn about ourselves,” said RMIT University PhD student Nan Gao.

“Many of our habits and behaviours are unconscious but, when analysed, they tell us a lot about who we really are so we can understand ourselves better, resist social pressure to conform and to empathise with others.

“Most importantly, being who we truly are can make our experience of life richer, more exciting and more meaningful,” Gao said.

The results were analysed in accordance with the Big Five personality traits, which are: extraversion, openness, agreeableness, conscientiousness and neuroticism. (AGENCIES)

KAPIL-ANGRY BIRDS 2

Kapil Sharma to voice ‘Red’ in Hindi version of ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

MUMBAI, July 25:

Comedian Kapil Sharma will be the voice of the hot-headed bird ‘Red’ for the Hindi version of the upcoming animated feature “The Angry Birds Movie 2”.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has roped in the comedian for the Hindi dubbing of the film, which is a sequel to 2016 original.

Kapil said he could relate to the character as he is the hero “but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you’d agree I am Red.”

In a statement, Kapil said dubbing for a film is different than voicing for a character.

“In the West, artistes first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics,” he said.

Kapil said his audience will not be disappointed as Red is quite funny, just like him.

“The producers expected me to scale up the humour and I have but it’s very situational. In fact, there are times when the character’s anger will make people laugh… Though I’ll be voicing the character, they won’t see me in it,” he added.

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” will release on August 23 in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. (AGENCIES)