Sleeper class coaches to be introduced in Humsafar trains

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: Railways removes flexi-fare from Humsafar trains, tatkal tickets to cost 1.3 times of base fare instead of 1.5 times said Official.
Sleeper class coaches to be introduced in Humsafar trains which currently have only AC 3-tier classes said Official. (agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR