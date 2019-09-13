NEW DELHI: Railways removes flexi-fare from Humsafar trains, tatkal tickets to cost 1.3 times of base fare instead of 1.5 times said Official.
Sleeper class coaches to be introduced in Humsafar trains which currently have only AC 3-tier classes said Official. (agencies)
Home Latest News Sleeper class coaches to be introduced in Humsafar trains
Editorial
Special Market Intervention Price Scheme for apples
Up-gradation of FSL in utter blues
Should environment be subservient to development?
Subsidized kerosene oil scam
Union Finance Ministry’s “e-procurement” guidelines
Kathua teacher conferred award