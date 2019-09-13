Realme launches 64 MP camera smartphone Realme XT at Rs 15,999

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Friday unveiled its first 64 MP camera smartphone Realme XT in India with price starting at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the phone will retail at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999.

“The first sale for the phone is scheduled for September 16 at 1200 hrs. The first 64,000 Realme XT buyers will get free six-month one-time screen replacement. Additionally, the Realme XT buyers will get free Paytm First membership,” Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said on the launch.

Ahead of the Diwali festival season, the company is investing 300 crores in its manufacturing facilities to make sure there are enough units for sale during the Diwali festival season, he added.

Realme XT is also the first phone from the company to sport the new ID design with Hyperbola Light Effect. The phone will be offered in Pearl White and Pearl Blue colours. It features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and the back. Additionally, the Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Realme XT includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Additionally, there is up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 20W VOOC fast charging support.

Along with Realme XT, the company has introduced new XT?Iconic Cases. The cases will be available at a starting price of Rs 399 and will be available soon. Realme Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way Quick Charge has also been launched. The device is available for Rs 1,299.

Realme also launched Realme Buds Wireless wireless headphones. The wireless headphone comes with magnetic buds. It comes with Bass Boost Driver as well.?The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has IPX4 Splash Resistance. Realme Buds Wireless is priced at Rs 1,799.

